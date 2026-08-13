Arkansas woman missing after traveling to Stone Mountain

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The Brief Stone Mountain police are searching for Sherry Wages, 72, who left Hot Springs, Arkansas, in March and traveled to Georgia. Police say Wages was last seen in person May 27 at the Stone Mountain Post Office and last contacted her family by text June 9. Investigators say she may be traveling with a Shepherd mix in a small red Nissan.



Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing Arkansas woman whose trail led investigators to Stone Mountain.

What we know:

Sherry Wages, 72, left her home in Hot Springs, Arkansas, on or around March 18 and later traveled to Georgia, according to the Stone Mountain Police Department.

Police say the last confirmed in-person contact with Wages was May 27 at the Stone Mountain Post Office. She remained in contact with her family for a short time afterward, with her last known text communication taking place June 9.

Her family says Wages normally stays in regular contact with them. Arkansas authorities previously said she may be in the Atlanta area.

Stone Mountain police received the missing-person case Aug. 10 and are now working to determine where Wages went after she was last seen.

What to look for

What you can do:

Wages is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. She has gray hair and hazel eyes.

Police say she may be traveling with a dog described as a Shepherd mix. Her vehicle is described as a small red Nissan.

Authorities have also said Wages has mental health challenges, adding to concerns about her safety.

Anyone with information about Wages' whereabouts is asked to contact the Stone Mountain Police Department at 770-879-4980.