Zoo Atlanta announces hatching of tawny frogmouth chick

article

The Brief A tawny frogmouth chick named Rotta recently hatched as part of a national species preservation program. The chick's parents, Small Fry and Jabba, are experienced breeding partners at the zoo.



Zoo Atlanta animal care staff announced the hatching of a tawny frogmouth chick on Thursday.

What we know:

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, which manages breeding to maintain genetic diversity in threatened or managed species, recommended the hatching.

Experienced parents Small Fry and Jabba welcomed the new chick. The care team named it Rotta in honor of father Jabba, breaking away from the potato-themed names given to past offspring like Hash Brown, Tater Tot, Latke, and Pierogi.

Visitors can spot the chick and its parents along the bird path, in the enclosure directly across from the Grigsby Aviary.

What we don't know:

It's unclear when the chick was born and whether it's a male or female.