Man shot over a dollar at Lithonia gas station, shooter gets 20 years

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The Brief A DeKalb County judge sentenced Homer Wright to 20 years in prison without parole for shooting a man at a Lithonia gas station. The shooting happened after the victim asked Wright for a dollar, leading to a fight captured on surveillance video. Wright received the maximum sentence under Georgia recidivist laws due to previous armed robbery convictions.



A 46-year-old man will spend 20 years in prison without parole after shooting another man who asked him for a dollar at a Lithonia gas station, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office.

DeKalb County police investigation

What we know:

Officers responded around 10:46 p.m. on June 23, 2025, to a home on Fields Drive in Lithonia, where they found Jquante Lenon shot in his left foot.

Lenon told police he had approached a man's truck at a gas station in the 6000 block of Hillandale Drive to ask for a dollar.

When the driver refused, Lenon walked away and sat on a curb.

The driver pulled over, got out, held a gun toward Lenon, and hit him in the head with the weapon.

Lenon hit back, and the driver shot him in the foot before driving away.

Surveillance video recorded the entire encounter, and officers arrested Homer Wright on June 30, 2025.

Repeat offender sentence

What we don't know:

Officials have not released public statements from Wright or his legal defense team regarding the verdict.

By the numbers:

A jury found Wright, 46, guilty on July 22 of three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On Tuesday, DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Gregory A. Adams sentenced Wright to 20 years to serve in custody without parole.

Under Georgia law, Wright cannot receive parole because he was previously convicted of two armed robberies and firearm possession by a convicted felon.