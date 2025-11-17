Former Cobb sheriff candidate faces multiple warrants in alleged fraud cases

The Brief Four active warrants accuse former sheriff candidate Antaney Hogan of taking thousands from multiple alleged victims. Two victims say Hogan used his law enforcement image to gain trust before failing to return money or provide a car title. Investigators in several counties say Hogan cannot be located, and attempts to serve warrants have repeatedly failed.



A man who once campaigned to become Cobb County’s top cop is now wanted by several law enforcement departments across north Georgia.

What we know:

Antaney Hogan is accused of swindling people out of thousands of dollars in a case FOX 5 News has been digging into for a while. Late last week, a Fulton County judge signed off on two additional warrants for his arrest.

According to a police report, Janelle Thompson says she gave Hogan $20,000 last year to help him purchase property in Rockdale County as an investment. According to the criminal warrant, she claims Hogan paid her back only five thousand dollars.

What they're saying:

Two alleged victims say their trust has been shattered.

Janelle Thompson describes feeling betrayed. "My trust is way gone. Out the window," she said. Jay Tenenbaum put it more bluntly. "Boy, I got taken," he said.

They are strangers who have now become allies, linked by one shared goal. Both want Hogan arrested. They allege he is a fraudster. There are active warrants for his arrest.

Hogan’s name may be familiar to Cobb County residents. He was on the ballot and finished third in last year’s GOP primary for sheriff. Thompson says she worked with Hogan at the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office and believed he was trustworthy. "When you work in a job like that, you create a brotherhood, a sisterhood. So, I had no reason not to trust him," she said.

Investigators in Atlanta also have a warrant for Hogan. According to his police report, Tenenbaum says he bought a car from Hogan last year in cash, paying $8,800. "And he was in uniform. He told me the story about how his brother died. He’s the executor of the will and the car’s going to be his, and he just got to get the title," Tenenbaum said.

More than a year later, he says he still has no title. "Over a year, 28 texts I demanded the title. All the excuses. He’s in the military, he’s in Kabul," he said. "You can’t drive without being pulled over." Tenenbaum says he warned Hogan he would sue. "I told him I was going to go to litigation and sue him. His words were they have to find me to serve me," he said.

Records show the warrant in Tenenbaum’s case was eventually recalled because attempts to serve it went nowhere. The address provided to officers was apparently incorrect. "He moved or didn’t live at the only address we found," Tenenbaum said.

Tenenbaum says he will not give up.

Another case involves a truck at the center of a third outstanding warrant in Jasper County for theft by deception. Hogan’s ex-fiancée, who did not want to appear on camera, accuses Hogan of selling the vehicle even though he did not own it. In her police report narrative, she told investigators she is the registered owner of the truck which her father purchased.

A fourth warrant out of Atlanta accuses Hogan of taking $7,6000 from another person for what he allegedly described as medical costs for his children that investigators say did not exist. "I’ve met so many victims. It’s, I don’t know, crazy," Thompson said.

The ongoing cases have taken an emotional toll on her. "I had a nightmare about him. But I shouldn’t. That’s how bad it’s affected me," she said.

The other side:

Hogan is not in custody. FOX 5 spoke with him by phone last month. At the time, he said he would like to give his side of the story but told us his lawyer would not let him talk. Attempts to reach him today were not successful.