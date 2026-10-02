Former Cherokee County deputy accused of online harassment campaign

The Brief The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office fired Cpl. Charles Mills for violating its code of conduct after an internal investigation. Authorities said Mills created a fake Facebook account to harass and target a woman he arrested in 2025. A woman who claims she’s the victim said the harassment included explicit AI-generated images and taunts directed at her and her children.



A Cherokee County sheriff’s corporal has been fired after the agency received complaints that he created a fake Facebook page to harass a woman he previously arrested.

Cherokee County deputy fired over harassment

What we know:

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office terminated Cpl. Charles Mills following an internal investigation into online harassment allegations. The sheriff's office said it found evidence Mills violated its code of conduct.

Natasha Lopez said Mills created a fake Facebook account called "Not So Noble" to target her after he arrested her in 2025.

Home security camera footage from August 2025 shows a Cherokee County sheriff's deputy at Natasha Lopez's home. Lopez said former Cpl. Charles Mills created a fake Facebook page to harass her following her arrest during this encounter. (Credit: Natas (PROVIDED) Expand

Lopez said the harassment campaign lasted for months and included AI-generated fake OnlyFans profiles, lingerie photos, partial nudity. She said the posts targeted her and her children.

Previous arrest and alleged harassment

The backstory:

It all began in August 2025 when a deputy came to Lopez's home searching for her son over a suspected traffic violation. Video recorded during the encounter shows Lopez demanding to see a warrant before being placed under arrest.

After Lopez shared details of the encounter on her personal social media account, the online harassment targeting her family began.

Lopez sent Fox 5 an email from the Cherokee County Solicitor-General's Office identifying Mills as the owner of the "Not So Noble" Facebook page. The obstruction of justice case against Lopez remains active.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released further details beyond its official statement.

It remains unclear if criminal charges will be filed against Mills, though Lopez is calling for prosecution.

A spokesperson for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is in contact with the sheriff's office but has not launched an investigation.