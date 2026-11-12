Tip leads police to shallow grave behind abandoned Atlanta home

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The Brief Atlanta police are investigating a homicide after human remains found in a shallow grave were identified as Rayshon Tooley. Anonymous Crime Stoppers tips led investigators and a Sandy Springs K-9 unit to an abandoned home near Fairburn Road and Susan Lane. Investigators believe the unsheltered man was shot multiple times and buried two to four weeks before the Nov. 2 discovery.



Atlanta police are asking the public for tips after a homeless man was found shot to death in a shallow grave behind an abandoned home in the Campbellton-Cascade area.

What we know:

Police began receiving anonymous Crime Stoppers tips on Nov. 2 stating that a man had been buried behind an abandoned home, according to Atlanta Police Lt. Christopher Butler.

Investigators requested help from a Sandy Springs K-9 unit to search the property near Fairburn Road and Susan Lane, Butler said.

Teams located human remains in a shallow grave at the site, which the county medical examiner's office collected and identified as Rayshon Tooley.

An examination revealed Tooley was shot multiple times in the torso and extremities, and his death was ruled a homicide, Butler said.

The backstory:

Detectives believe Tooley was killed in very close proximity to the property and had been squatting inside the home, according to Butler.

Rough estimates indicate the body had been buried at the location for two to four weeks before officers arrived, Butler said.

Tips and street-level work by Detective Shepard indicate Tooley was an unsheltered man who frequented the Campbellton-Cascade corridor and was known in the community, Butler said.

"By all accounts, we don't have anything that showed he was — he was a good citizen, just unsheltered," Butler said.

Tooley had no immediate family in the area, though he had very close friends locally whom he considered family, according to Butler.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact date Tooley was killed or who is responsible for the shooting.

Investigators are also withholding specific details from the anonymous tips while they work through the ongoing investigation, Butler said.

What you can do:

Police are urging anyone who may have been involved or has information about the delayed-notification case to come forward.

Tipsters can submit information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS, which routes directly to investigators, Butler said.