Floyd fugitive faces new stalking charge after calls from jail cell

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The Brief Wanted fugitive Malcolm Thompson was captured in Adairsville early Saturday following a four-hour search by Floyd County deputies and local police. Thompson faces multiple charges from an Oct. 31 incident, plus additional counts after allegedly calling the victim from his jail holding cell. Adairsville police assisted Floyd County deputies in securing the home and taking Thompson into custody around 12:15 a.m.



Deputies captured wanted fugitive Malcolm Thompson at a home in Adairsville early Saturday following a four-hour tracking effort, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Thompson now faces a third aggravated stalking charge after allegedly calling the victim from a holding cell less than an hour after his arrest.

Deputies tracked Thompson for four hours before safely taking him into custody around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office reported.

Officers with the Adairsville Police Department helped secure the home during the arrest, and Deputy Cox assisted in transporting Thompson back to Floyd County.

Less than an hour after deputies took him into custody, Thompson allegedly placed multiple phone calls to the victim from a holding cell, officials said.

Those calls resulted in a third count of aggravated stalking.

The backstory:

Thompson was originally wanted on multiple warrants stemming from an incident on Oct. 31, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

Those initial warrants included aggravated stalking, burglary, second-degree criminal damage to property and battery under the Family Violence Act.

He also faced two counts of third-degree cruelty to children and one count of obstructing or hindering an emergency telephone call, officials said.

Before his capture on Saturday, Thompson received an additional warrant for a Nov. 4 aggravated stalking incident in which he allegedly contacted the victim and demanded the charges be dropped.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact street address of the home in Adairsville where deputies found Thompson.

Investigators also have not released details regarding when Thompson will make his first court appearance or if he has been granted bond.