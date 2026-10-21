Atlanta influencer 'Shawty Dred' indicted in $4M SNAP fraud scheme

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The Brief Federal prosecutors indicted 39-year-old Atlanta social media influencer Mercedes New, known online as "Shawty Dred," in a massive food assistance fraud scheme. Authorities allege New controlled more than 350 fraudulent SNAP accounts using stolen identities, siphoning roughly $4 million in taxpayer-funded benefits. Investigators said New used the stolen funds to bankroll a luxury lifestyle featured on Instagram and TikTok, including private jets and exotic cars.



An Atlanta social media personality known online as "Shawty Dred" has been arrested on federal charges accusing him of running a $4 million food stamp fraud scheme to finance an extravagant lifestyle, federal authorities said.

What we know:

A federal grand jury indicted 39-year-old Mercedes Reshard New on Oct. 7 on 46 counts of mail fraud, 15 counts of aggravated identity theft, and one count each of SNAP fraud and illegal transactions with access devices. Federal agents arrested New on Oct. 13.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia, New controlled more than 350 fraudulent Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) accounts created using stolen identities between January 2020 and July 2026.

Prosecutors allege New had electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards mailed to various metro Atlanta addresses and registered his business, Shawty Dred LLC, as an authorized SNAP retailer. Between April 2024 and November 2025, New allegedly used fraudulent EBT cards and a card reader registered to his company to swipe and steal more than $660,000 in benefits.

In November 2025, the USDA revoked his store's authorization. Two weeks later, local police arrested New for allegedly selling SNAP benefits at a metro Atlanta store and seized 14 EBT cards issued in other people's names. Investigators said New immediately ordered replacement cards sent to his business and other Atlanta addresses to keep the scheme going.

Over the course of the six-year operation, prosecutors said New duped the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS) into transferring approximately $4.6 million into fraudulent accounts, siphoning about $4 million from the program.

Federal officials noted that New regularly flaunted his proceeds on his Instagram account, "richlifeshawtydred," which has more than 2 million followers. His posts frequently showed him flying on private jets, posing with Rolls-Royce and Maybach vehicles and flashing stacks of cash, prosecutors added.

What they're saying:

U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said New preyed on a system designed to help needy families.

"New allegedly stole over $4 million meant for poor families who need help putting food on the table," Hertzberg said. "My office is fully committed to rooting out abuses of the SNAP program and holding accountable criminal con artists and scammers who appallingly seek to profit by stealing taxpayer money meant to feed vulnerable Americans."

USDA Inspector General John Walk noted that law enforcement will not ignore criminals exploiting social safety nets.

"Mr. 'Shawty Dred' allegedly stole food assistance benefits in Georgia from the poorest Americans. He then flaunted his luxurious living off fraudulent proceeds on Instagram and TikTok like there’s nothing 'New' under the sun," Walk said. "We don’t look the other way when fraudsters get rich off exploiting poverty and cheat the compassion of American taxpayers."

FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Marlo Graham said federal agents will aggressively pursue benefit fraud.

"Instead of this money feeding families in need, New allegedly used the cash to bankroll a life of luxury," Graham said. "The FBI will aggressively pursue anyone who exploits these much-needed programs for personal gain."

What we don't know:

Prosecutors did not disclose how the stolen identities used to create the 350+ fraudulent accounts were obtained, nor did they state whether investigators have seized the luxury vehicles, cash, or other assets showcased on his social media accounts.