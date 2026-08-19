Police investigating after shooting at DeKalb County apartments

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The Brief Law enforcement officials confirmed they are responding to reports of a shooting on Glen Hollow Circle. Authorities have not said if anyone was injured at this time.



DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

Law enforcement is currently responding to reports of a shooting on Glen Hollow Circle, which is the address for the Glen Hollow Apartments near Flat Shoals Parkway.

DeKalb County police confirmed that their officers are responding and stated that further updates will be made available as details are confirmed.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting.

Authorities have not released any descriptions or details regarding potential suspects or arrests.

Police have not said what led up to the reported gunfire.

The shooting is still under investigation.