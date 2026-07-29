Water main break prompts boil water advisory in Gilmer County

The Brief The Ellijay-Gilmer County Water & Sewerage Authority issued a boil water advisory on Wednesday due to a major water main break. High-risk zones face low pressure and potential contamination following a severe storm washout along Highway 52 West. Affected residents should boil tap water rapidly for one full minute before drinking or cooking.



A major water main break on Highway 52 West triggered a boil water advisory across parts of Gilmer County on Wednesday morning.

Officials issued the warning after storm damage drained storage tanks and dropped pressure throughout the distribution system.

The Ellijay-Gilmer County Water & Sewerage Authority has issued a boil water advisory after a storm washout on Highway 52 West on July 29, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we know:

The Ellijay-Gilmer County Water & Sewerage Authority issued the boil water advisory at 6 a.m. on Wednesday after storm washout broke a main line on Hwy. 52 West.

The break dropped water storage levels and reduced water pressure in the New Hope pressure zone.

Officials said potential microbial contamination exists without positive pressure, so residents who lost pressure should use boiled or bottled water.

The advisory covers Vista Drive, Westwood Drive, Old Tails Creek Road west of Westwood Drive, Roberts Ridge Road, Craigtown Road, Hwy. 52 West, New Hope Road, Tower Road, Village Park Drive, Highway 282 from Courier Street west to Pleasant Grove Church, Evans Road, Mountainview Drive and Summit Drive.

To boil water properly, bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute and let it cool before using it for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice or preparing food and baby formula. The CDC states that washing clothes and dishes can continue without boiling if done properly.

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What we don't know:

Officials have not stated how long repairs or water testing will take before lifting the advisory.

The authority has not confirmed whether any microbial contamination has occurred in the affected areas.

What's next:

The advisory will stay in place until crews finish testing and confirm that public health risks have ended.

Once officials lift the advisory, customers must flush all faucets for at least two minutes before drinking or using tap water. Residents with questions can contact the authority at (706) 276-2202 or visit www.egcwsa.com for updates.