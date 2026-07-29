Atlanta weather: Sunshine and 90-degree heat follow morning rain

The Brief North Georgia weather will see dropping humidity and high temperatures near 90 degrees in metro Atlanta on Wednesday. Flash flood warnings expired after heavy overnight storms dumped over 4 inches of rain across Gilmer and Pickens counties. Dry weather continues through Friday before scattered storms and potential severe weather return to the forecast on Sunday.



Severe overnight storms cleared out of North Georgia early Wednesday, giving way to sunshine and a drop in humidity.

What we know:

Morning fog across Fannin and Union counties will burn off before 9 a.m., opening up to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures in metro Atlanta will reach a normal summer high of 90 degrees with zero chance of rain on Wednesday afternoon.

Humidity levels will fall significantly by Wednesday night. Morning lows on Thursday will dip into the low to mid-60s in areas to the north and near 70 degrees farther south.

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Atlanta picked up one inch of rain over a 24-hour period ending Wednesday morning.

Radar estimates showed localized rainfall totals exceeding 4 to 5 inches between Ellijay and Jasper. The heavy downpours triggered flash flood warnings in Gilmer and Pickens counties before the alerts expired early Wednesday.

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What's next:

Sunny, dry and seasonably warm weather will remain across the region through Thursday and Friday to close out July.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return Saturday and become more widespread on Sunday. Increased cloud cover and rain will keep Sunday afternoon highs around 86 degrees.