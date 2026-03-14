Husband and wife die in South Fulton domestic incident, police say
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - The South Fulton Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead in what appears to be a domestic incident, police said.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 4000 block of Dinmont Chase just before noon on Saturday. According to police, the call came in regarding a man who was threatening to hurt himself and someone else inside a home there. The SWAT team responded and tried to negotiate with the man, but they were unable to get through.
Eventually, police entered the home and found a man and a woman, who they believe were married, dead.
What we don't know:
So far, police have not released the names of the victims.
FOX 5 is sending a crew to the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
The Source: Information in this article came from the South Fulton Police Department.