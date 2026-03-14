Husband and wife die in South Fulton domestic incident, police say

The Brief South Fulton police are investigating a deadly domestic incident, according to officers. A SWAT team was called to the scene on Dinmont Chase just before noon after a man threatened to harm himself and another person inside the residence. Officers eventually entered the home to find a man and a woman, believed to be a married couple, deceased.



The South Fulton Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead in what appears to be a domestic incident, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 4000 block of Dinmont Chase just before noon on Saturday. According to police, the call came in regarding a man who was threatening to hurt himself and someone else inside a home there. The SWAT team responded and tried to negotiate with the man, but they were unable to get through.

Eventually, police entered the home and found a man and a woman, who they believe were married, dead.

What we don't know:

So far, police have not released the names of the victims.

FOX 5 is sending a crew to the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.