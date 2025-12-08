Atlanta airport delays, cancellations continue Monday after weather trouble

The Brief Fog reduced visibility to zero Sunday morning More than 1,000 delays and about 150 cancellations recorded Latest update shows 81 delays and 107 cancellations



Heavy fog caused significant travel delays at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday, bringing operations to a halt during the peak morning travel period. A time-lapse taken from the airfield showed the fog at its thickest point, reducing visibility to zero and prompting a ground stop.

ORIGINAL STORY: Fog causes 1,000+ delays at Atlanta airport Sunday

What we know:

According to FlightAware, more than 1,000 flights were delayed and about 150 were canceled throughout the day as airlines worked to reorganize schedules. As of 8:30 a.m. Monday morning, the congestion had eased, but there were still 132 delays and 145 cancellations, with Delta Air Lines (based in Atlanta) experiencing the majority of delays and cancellations.

Travelers experienced long waits both inside terminals and on the tarmac as crews navigated safety restrictions caused by the weather. Several of those travelers reached out to FOX 5 Atlanta overnight in frustration.

What's next:

Airport officials have not issued an updated timeline for full normalization of operations, but conditions were improving as skies began to clear.