Fog causes 1,000+ flight delays at Atlanta airport Sunday

The Brief More than 1,100 flights were delayed at Atlanta’s airport Sunday due to dense fog. About 150 flights were canceled as ripple effects continued throughout the afternoon. Delta Air Lines saw the most disruptions, with 860 delays and 117 cancellations.



Thick fog created major travel disruptions at the world’s busiest airport on Sunday, causing headaches for thousands of passengers flying in and out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

What we know:

As of 4 p.m., there were 1,188 flight delays into and out of Atlanta and roughly 150 cancellations, according to FlightAware.com.

Delays were almost evenly split between arrivals and departures, though about 60 more flights were delayed leaving Atlanta than landing.

The fog cleared out of the metro area by mid-afternoon, but the ripple effect continued to impact flights nationwide.

What they're saying:

Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones posted on social media that his flight to Atlanta had been diverted to Birmingham, Alabama, where he said he had been stuck for five hours.

Jones said he was flying Delta Air Lines, which experienced the most delays out of Atlanta on Sunday. Delta — headquartered in Atlanta — logged 860 delays and 117 cancellations, according to FlightAware.

The other side:

FOX 5 reached out to Delta and Hartsfield-Jackson for comment.