South Fulton police thwart planned 'teen takeover' at Welcome All Park

The Brief South Fulton police increased their presence at Welcome All Park in anticipation of a "teen takeover." The mobilization comes after similar unauthorized teen gatherings across the Atlanta metro. While no large groups appeared at the location, law enforcement maintained a significant presence throughout the day.



The South Fulton Police Department deployed multiple specialized units to Welcome All Park on Monday in anticipation of a planned "teen takeover" fueled by social media.

While no large groups appeared at the location, law enforcement maintained a significant presence throughout the day. The response included the Police and Community Together unit, Power Shift, park rangers, intelligence analysts, and technical operations teams.

The mobilization follows a string of similar unauthorized gatherings that have recently impacted Midtown, the Battery, and the Beltline, some of which resulted in arrests and criminal charges.

Local perspective:

The City of South Fulton Police Department monitored viral social media posts indicating that a large-scale youth gathering was scheduled for the park on Monday. In response, officials diverted various departmental resources to the area to prevent potential lawlessness or property damage.

Despite the high-profile police presence, the park remained quiet.

However, authorities confirmed they will continue to monitor digital platforms and physical locations for future takeover attempts.

Beyond law enforcement tactics, local leaders highlighted existing alternatives for area youth.

The city and county currently collaborate on an annual teen job fair designed to provide summer employment.

Around 500 students participated in the fair last year, and officials noted a shortage of participating employers to meet the high demand for placement.

What they're saying:

Former South Fulton City Council member Helen Willis, who is currently running for a Fulton County Commissioner seat, emphasized that the community welcomes visitors but will not tolerate illegal activity.

"This park is called Welcome All, and we welcome all," Willis said. "But we don't allow the lawlessness to happen in our park. We don't want kids in the park when they are supposed to be in school."

Willis urged parents to take more accountability for their children's whereabouts and suggested that teenagers utilize established municipal outlets rather than organizing unauthorized takeovers.

"They don't have to take over Welcome All Park. We have a plethora of programs. We have football, baseball, basketball programs," Willis said. "All parents need to do is enroll their kids in one of the programs."

Regarding the need for more productive outlets for the city's youth, Willis called on the local business community to support employment initiatives.

She said every year the city and county partner for a teen job fair.

"We do it so kids can get jobs and have something to do," Willis said. "I would encourage employers: if you have vacancies, hire the kids."