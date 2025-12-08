Man shot in hand in SE Atlanta during altercation, police say

article

A dispute in southeast Atlanta ended with a man being shot in his right pinky finger, according to police. The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Moreland Avenue.

What they're saying:

Police said the victim is a 53-year-old man who was struck in the hand during the altercation. Investigators said the shooter drove away from the scene before officers arrived.

What's next:

Authorities have not released a possible suspect description, and the investigation remains ongoing. The victim is expected to recover.