Man shot in hand in SE Atlanta during altercation, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 8, 2025 5:38am EST
ATLANTA - A dispute in southeast Atlanta ended with a man being shot in his right pinky finger, according to police. The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Moreland Avenue.

Police said the victim is a 53-year-old man who was struck in the hand during the altercation. Investigators said the shooter drove away from the scene before officers arrived.

Authorities have not released a possible suspect description, and the investigation remains ongoing. The victim is expected to recover.

