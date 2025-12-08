At least 1 person displaced by apartment fire in SW Atlanta overnight

The Brief Fire broke out around 1 a.m. at Terraces Apartments & Townhomes One resident was inside but got out safely, officials said Eight units sustained fire, smoke and water damage



A two-story apartment building caught fire overnight in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

The fire happened around 1 a.m. Monday at the Terraces Apartments & Townhomes on Mount Zion Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found the roof of the building engulfed in flames. Crews searched the building and learned one person was still inside at the time of the fire, but that resident made it out safely.

According to the fire department, one resident was displaced and left with family members.

What's next:

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.