I-285 closure expected to create widespread headaches this weekend

The Brief All lanes of I-285 between MLK Drive and Cascade Road will close starting Friday night. GDOT said the shutdown is part of a $370 million interstate rebuilding project. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and expect major delays through Monday morning.



Drivers across metro Atlanta are being warned to prepare for heavy traffic and major delays this Mother’s Day weekend as a stretch of Interstate 285 shuts down for construction.

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What we know:

The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to close all lanes in both directions of the west side perimeter between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Cascade Road beginning at 7 p.m. Friday. The closure is expected to remain in place until 5 a.m. Monday.

Transportation officials said the work is part of a three-year, $370 million project to rebuild a 17-mile stretch of interstate that many drivers consider one of the roughest sections of highway in metro Atlanta.

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Crews will replace concrete slabs, add new shoulders and install median barriers during the weekend closure.

The shutdown is expected to create widespread traffic problems as drivers search for alternate routes. Southbound traffic will be diverted onto Interstate 20, while northbound drivers will be forced off the interstate at Langford Parkway.

Some commuters who regularly use the corridor said they are already bracing for backups on side streets and neighborhood roads.

What you can do:

Officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the area if possible and allow extra travel time throughout the weekend.