Atlanta teen who claimed she was being held captive found, police say

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The Brief Atlanta police said 14-year-old Ahnylah Robertson has been found safe after being reported missing earlier this week. Authorities said no additional information has been released. Investigators had previously said they did not believe the teen had been abducted or was being held against her will.



A 14-year-old girl who had been reported missing in northwest Atlanta has been found safe, according to police.

PREVIOUS STORY: Missing Atlanta girl not being held captive, Atlanta police say

What we know:

Atlanta police confirmed that Ahnylah Robertson has been located safe.

Robertson was last seen Sunday night in the 700 block of Bellemeade Avenue NW near Buchanan Street NW.

Police said the teen contacted her mother Monday afternoon and claimed she was being held against her will. However, investigators later said they did not believe Robertson had been abducted or was being held against her will.

Before she was found, authorities had classified Robertson as a critical missing juvenile while working to determine her whereabouts.

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What we don't know:

Police have not released information about where Robertson was found or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.