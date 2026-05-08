Missing 16-year-old Benjamin Brathwaite found safe, police say

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The Brief Atlanta police said missing 16-year-old Benjamin Brathwaite has been located safe. No additional information has been released at this time. Family, friends and community members had spent days searching for the southwest Atlanta teenager after he disappeared almost two weeks ago.



A missing southwest Atlanta teenager who sparked days of community searches and prayer gatherings has been found safe, according to police.

What we know:

PREVIOUS STORY: Family 'worried sick' in search for 16-year-old Benjamin Brathwaite

Atlanta police confirmed that 16-year-old Benjamin Brathwaite has been located and is safe.

Benjamin had been missing since April 27 after leaving his neighborhood near County Line Road on foot without his cell phone, according to family members.

During the search, loved ones and community members organized prayer services and worked around the clock to bring attention to the case. Family members said multiple tips and reported sightings came in throughout the week, though none had been confirmed before police announced he was found safe.

What we don't know:

Police have not said where Benjamin was located or provided details about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.