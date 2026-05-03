Family 'worried sick' in search for 16-year-old Benjamin Brathwaite

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The Brief A search continues for 16-year-old Benjamin Brathwaite, who disappeared from his southwest Atlanta home on Monday night. The teenager left on foot without his phone, leaving his family "heartbroken" and "worried sick" as they track down leads. Family members are launching a central social media page to coordinate tips and are urging anyone with information to call 911.



The search for a missing 16-year-old boy in southwest Atlanta has entered its sixth day as family members work around the clock to bring him home. Benjamin Brathwaite was last seen Monday night leaving his neighborhood on foot without any way to be contacted.

What we know:

Benjamin Brathwaite was last seen Monday night at his home in a neighborhood off County Line Road. He is described as 6 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 175 pounds.

The teenager was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black joggers and Nike running shoes. His older brother, William "BJ" Brathwaite, said the boy left without his cell phone.

Throughout the week, the community held a prayer service for the family. While several tips and sightings have been reported, family members said none of them have been confirmed as Benjamin.

What they're saying:

The Brathwaite family has turned their home into a base for the search operation. William "BJ" Brathwaite described the toll the disappearance has taken on their loved ones.

"It would mean everything to us," William Brathwaite said. "You know, Ben's mother, his father, his grandmother, siblings, the whole community is worried sick and heartbroken over this."

His brother added that Benjamin loves basketball and gaming. "Just coming home would mean the world to us," he said.

What's next:

The family plans to create a Facebook page soon to centralize information and tips from the public. This will provide a single location for contact information and updates on the search.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why the teenager left the home on foot or if he had a specific destination in mind. Police have not released information regarding any potential persons of interest or foul play at this time.

What you can do:

The family is asking anyone who may have seen Benjamin or has information regarding his whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

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