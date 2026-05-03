Man accused of assaulting woman at Piedmont Park during picnic

The Brief Atlanta police arrested a man after he allegedly exposed himself and assaulted a woman during a picnic at Piedmont Park. A group of teenagers intervened and surrounded the suspect after witnessing the attack, holding him until law enforcement arrived. The suspect faces charges of simple battery and public indecency following the confrontation last Sunday afternoon.



A peaceful picnic at Piedmont Park turned into a confrontation last Sunday when a man allegedly exposed himself to two women and assaulted one of them.

The incident ended when a group of teenagers stepped in to help the victims and surround the suspect until police could take him into custody.

What we know:

Unique Nelson was enjoying a picnic with a friend on April 26 when a man, later identified as Ajani Michael, approached them and asked for bug spray. According to Nelson, Michael had his hands in his pants and exposed himself when the women told him to leave.

When Nelson attempted to call the police, Michael allegedly grabbed her bag and slapped her across the face. The assault resulted in Nelson's earring being slapped out and her chain being ripped from her neck.

What they're saying:

A group of teenagers who witnessed the incident came over to help. Unique Nelson described the moment the bystanders took action to stop the suspect from leaving.

"What those teenagers did was stand in a circle around him, and they surrounded him," Nelson said. The group kept Michael there until Atlanta police showed up to apprehend him.

Nelson said the incident was eye-opening.

"But thank God I'm here to tell about it and say, hey, pay attention to your ladies," Nelson said. "Don't be afraid, but also be aware of your surroundings."

What's next:

Michael is now facing charges of simple battery and public indecency. Jail records show he has been previously arrested for similar offenses, including simple battery and public indecency.

Michael remains in custody at the Fulton County Jail, according to records.

Ajani Michael booking photo (Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

It is unclear when Michael's bond hearing will be.