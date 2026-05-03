Family dispute leads to woman shot on Moton Avenue

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The Brief A 41-year-old man faces felony charges after a 32-year-old woman was shot during a family dispute Saturday evening. Atlanta police officers located the wounded victim at a home on Moton Avenue SW before she was taken to a hospital. Specialized units captured the suspect shortly after he ran from the scene following the shooting in southwest Atlanta.



A shooting stemming from a family dispute in southwest Atlanta led to the arrest of a 41-year-old man Saturday night.

Police say the victim was shot at a residence and remains hospitalized while the suspect faces multiple felony counts.

What we know:

Atlanta Police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1100 block of Moton Avenue SW around 7 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a 32-year-old woman who had been shot.

The woman was alert, conscious, and breathing when officers arrived. She was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment of her injuries.

Investigators believe the incident was the result of a dispute between family members.

The suspect, identified as Quintavious Vaughn, ran from the scene before officers arrived. Shortly after the shooting, officers with the A.C.E. Unit stopped Vaughn and took him into custody.

Vaughn is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released an update on the woman's current medical status or the specific nature of the family dispute. It is also unclear if anyone else was present inside the home when the gunfire erupted.