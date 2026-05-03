Man caught after snatching cash from LaGrange Dollar Tree

The Brief Police arrested a man Saturday after he allegedly snatched cash from a Dollar Tree register the night before. Security cameras captured the suspect grabbing money the moment a clerk opened the till at the Commerce Avenue store. Officers identified the suspect as Ricky Pierce and took him into custody following a traffic stop.



A man faces a robbery charge after police say he stole money from a LaGrange Dollar Tree register Friday night. Investigators used security footage to identify the suspect before catching him during a traffic stop the following day.

What we know:

LaGrange police responded to the Dollar Tree on Commerce Avenue at 9:36 p.m. Friday regarding a robbery. Security cameras showed a man snatching money out of the register as soon as the clerk opened the till.

The suspect ran from the store immediately after taking the cash. Following an investigation, police identified the man as Ricky Pierce.

Officers located Pierce on Saturday and performed a traffic stop on his vehicle. He was taken into custody without incident and charged with robbery by sudden snatch.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed the exact amount of money stolen during the incident. It is also unclear if Pierce was armed at the time of the theft or if anyone else was in the vehicle during the Saturday traffic stop.

What you can do:

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing. Anyone with information pertaining to this case is encouraged to contact Detective D. Horseman at 706-883-2658.