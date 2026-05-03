Marcye Scott enters congressional race to fill late father's seat

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The Brief Marcye Scott announced Saturday she will run to fill the congressional seat held by her late father, David Scott. The announcement took place during the funeral for the longtime representative at Elizabeth Baptist Church in Atlanta. Gov. Brian Kemp has scheduled a special election for July 28 to fill the vacancy in Georgia's 13th District.



The daughter of late Congressman David Scott has officially announced her intent to enter the race to succeed him in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District.

Marcye Scott shared her intent to run during her father's funeral Saturday, vowing to continue his decades-long legacy of service to his constituents.

What we know:

Marcye Scott announced her candidacy Saturday during the funeral for David Scott at Elizabeth Baptist Church. She stated her desire to continue her father's work, noting that his heart was always with the people he represented.

"That would be what I definitely want to do, to make sure that his voters, his constituents, do not miss out on what he was offering," Marcye Scott said. Her campaign is expected to begin very soon.

What's next:

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday that the special election to fill the 13th District seat will take place July 28. A writ of election has already been issued to the Secretary of State to begin formal preparations for the summer vote.

What we don't know:

The specific dates for candidates qualifying have not yet been released. Additionally, the official deadlines for voter registration for the July 28 special election were not included in the initial writ.

The backstory:

David Scott died April 22 at the age of 80 after a career spanning more than 20 years in Washington, D.C. He made history as the first Black lawmaker to chair the U.S. House Agriculture Committee.

His political career began in 1974 when he was elected to the Georgia House. He later served in the State Senate starting in 1982 before winning his seat in Congress in 2002.

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