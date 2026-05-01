Kemp calls special election to fill David Scott's seat

The Brief Governor Brian Kemp issued a writ of election Friday to fill the vacancy in Georgia's 13th Congressional District. The special election to replace the late Congressman David Scott is scheduled for July 28.



Gov. Brian Kemp issued a writ of election Friday for a special election on July 28 to fill the seat of the late Congressman David Scott in Georgia's 13th Congressional District.

What we know:

Kemp issued the order Friday to the Secretary of State to fill a vacancy in the United States House of Representatives.

Scott passed away unexpectedly on April 22 at the age of 80.

The special election will be held on July 28.

What we don't know:

It is not immediately clear who intends to run for the 13th Congressional District seat.

Specific dates for candidate qualifying and voter registration deadlines for this special election were not included in the initial writ.

What's next:

The writ of election has been issued to the Secretary of State to begin preparations for the July 28 vote.

Voters in the 13th Congressional District will head to the polls this summer to choose their next representative for the U.S. House of Representatives.