Public viewing for Congressman David Scott at Georgia State Capitol

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The Brief A memorial ceremony for Congressman David Scott will be held Friday at the Georgia State Capitol. The late congressman will lie in repose for public viewing in the Capitol Rotunda following the morning program. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday at Elizabeth Baptist Church in Atlanta.



Georgia leaders and the public will gather Friday to honor the life and legacy of Congressman David Scott during a memorial ceremony at the Georgia State Capitol.

What we know:

The memorial ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Georgia State Capitol.

Following the program, Scott will lie in repose in the Rotunda for public viewing until 5 p.m.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Monday authorizing the memorial as a mark of respect for the veteran lawmaker.

Scott's family expressed gratitude to Gov. Kemp for the honor and thanked the public for the "incredible outpouring of grief, love, and support."

For those attending, the Georgia Building Authority is offering free parking in the South Deck, and the nearest MARTA stop is Georgia State.

What's next:

Funeral services for the congressman will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Elizabeth Baptist Church on Cascade Road SW.

In place of flowers, the family asks for donations to the David Scott Foundation.

The organization provides financial help to high school seniors in Georgia's 13th Congressional District who are heading to an HBCU.

What we don't know:

While the family has provided the location and times for the memorial and funeral, a full list of scheduled speakers for the Capitol ceremony has not yet been released.

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