Congressman David Scott to lie in state at Georgia Capitol Friday

The Brief The longtime public servant will be honored at the Georgia State Capitol following his death last week. Gov. Brian Kemp signed an order allowing the congressman to lie in state in the Rotunda this Friday. Scott represented Georgia for more than 50 years in both the state legislature and the U.S. House.



The body of the late Congressman David Scott will lie in state at the Georgia State Capitol on Friday to honor his five decades of public service.

Georgia honors longtime congressman

What we know:

Congressman David Scott, who died last Wednesday, will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda on Friday, May 1.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Monday authorizing the memorial as a mark of respect for the veteran lawmaker.

Scott's career in Georgia politics spanned more than half a century, beginning in the Georgia General Assembly before he was elected to represent the Georgia's 13th Congressional District.

What we don't know:

While the governor has authorized the use of the Rotunda, officials have not yet released specific hours for the public to pay their respects or details regarding other planned memorial events.

A legacy of service

The backstory:

Scott was a fixture in Georgia's political landscape for more than 50 years.

According to the governor's executive order, the state is recognizing both his impact on his constituents and the legacy he leaves behind after his long tenure in Washington and Atlanta.