Atlanta airport seeks help finding employee's missing son

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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for a 16-year-old boy who disappeared Monday night from a southwest Atlanta neighborhood. The missing teen is the son of an employee at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Authorities are asking the public to call 911 immediately if they see the boy or have any information.



The Atlanta airport community is joining the search for missing teenager Benjamin Braithwaite, who is the son of one of its employees.

What we know:

Braithwaite, 16, was last seen Monday around 9:30 p.m.

He disappeared from the Regency Trace SW neighborhood, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Braithwaite is described as a 6-foot-5-inch man weighing 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black joggers, and Nike running shoes.

What they're saying:

Atlanta airport officials said Braithwaite is the son of an employee.

They are asking the airport community to come together to support the family.

"A valued member of our airport community is searching for her 16-year-old son," officials said in a statement.

The airport is sharing the boy's information to help find him safely.

"Please take a moment to review the details in this post and share it within your networks," officials said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.

You can also contact the Atlanta Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 404-546-4260.

What we don't know:

Police have not said if they suspect any foul play in the teen's disappearance.

It is currently unknown if Braithwaite was on foot or had access to a vehicle.