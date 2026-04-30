Family pleads for help finding 16-year-old Benjamin Braithwaite

The Brief Family and friends are searching for 16-year-old Benjamin Braithwaite after he vanished from southwest Atlanta Monday night. The teen was last seen wearing all black clothing in the Regency Trace neighborhood. Loved ones describe the basketball player as quiet and say it is unlike him to not return home.



Loved ones are pleading for the community's help to find 16-year-old Benjamin Braithwaite, who vanished from the Regency Trace neighborhood on Monday night.

What we know:

The 6-foot-5 teen disappeared around 9:30 p.m. in the southwest Atlanta neighborhood located off County Line Road, about a mile north of Campbellton Road.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black joggers and Nike running shoes.

What they're saying:

Family friends and neighbors spent Thursday going door to door, handing out fliers in the community.

"He's very quiet, he's athletic, he plays basketball, but he's very quiet, sort of introverted," family friend Yolanda Blackshear said.

Blackshear noted that it is unlike Benjamin not to return home.

"At first we were calm... waiting on him to just come back home," Blackshear said.

"And when he didn't come back, we know him well enough that if he were in danger, in trouble, he would always come back home," she added.

Big picture view:

The search for the teenager has gained local attention.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport shared Benjamin's missing person flier on social media.

RELATED: Atlanta airport seeks help finding employee's missing son

Airport officials identified him as the son of a "valued member" of the airport community.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet determined Benjamin's intended destination when he left his home.

His family says he does not have a driver's license.

Police have not identified a motive for his disappearance or any signs of foul play at this time.

What's next:

Family members are pleading with the teen to contact anyone who can help.

"Get to any phone, any gas station, any grocery store, and dial 911, and they'll get you home," family member Leo Freeman said.

His godfather and next-door neighbor, Mark Hill, also delivered an emotional message.

"Ben Ben, you are not in any type of trouble at all," Hill said. "We love you, Uncle Mark says, please just come home."

What you can do:

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.

You can also contact the Atlanta Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 404-546-4260.