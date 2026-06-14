Non-profit provides sensory relief at Atlanta FIFA Fan Festival

The Brief A national non-profit is helping families with autism decompress at FIFA's Fan Festival in downtown Atlanta. The national non-profit KultureCity has brought a specialized vehicle and is distributing free sensory kits. The non-profit says they will be in attendance each day the festival is ongoing downtown.



Tens of thousands of soccer fans are packing Centennial Olympic Park for the FIFA Fan Festival, and a national non-profit is working to ensure the massive downtown Atlanta event stays inclusive for everyone.

Escaping the festival crowds

What we know:

The energy surrounding the soccer celebrations in downtown Atlanta has been inescapable, creating an overwhelming environment for some attendees.

To help, the Alabama-based non-profit KultureCity parked a specialized vehicle at the festival to offer a quiet retreat from the loud noise, large crowds and flashing lights.

Inside, the trailer is fully equipped with air conditioning, sound-dampening, and games to help people decompress.

The space is already seeing heavy use, with staff reporting that between 15 and 30 families visit the vehicle each day.

Representatives are also distributing free sensory kits packed with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, sunglasses for light sensitivity, and communication cards for nonverbal individuals.

The organization confirmed its hours will vary daily, but the vehicle will remain on-site every day the festival is open.

ALL WORLD CUP ATLANTA GUIDES/STORIES

What they're saying:

"Autism does not discriminate regardless of what country, color or creed," said Regina Lewis of KultureCity. "We are happy to have a vehicle for anyone. If you get overwhelmed, overstimulated, if you're on the spectrum, you're able to come in and decompress in our vehicle."

Lewis shared a story of a family whose overstimulated son was about to leave the festival entirely until they spotted the trailer.

"Ten minutes in there changed the whole atmosphere for their child," Lewis said.

Lewis said the mission is to make sure everyone has a chance to experience the World Cup.

"Making people who feel that they are not included feel that they can be. I get emotional because it's so close to my heart to be able to help anyone that has challenges — visible and invisible."

Soccer fans said the energy levels at the fan festival have been off the charts for the first few days, not only to watch the games but also to experience them alongside different cultures.

"This is huge for me," said Cabo Verde fan Lietson Barbosa. "I remember when I told [my dad] I got the tickets, he couldn't believe it. He was super excited because we never thought a small little country like us, 10 small islands, would ever make it to a stage like this."