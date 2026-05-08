Spotty showers across North Georgia for Mother's Day weekend

The Brief North Georgia is drying out just in time for Mother's Day, with rain chances dropping significantly after a soggy workweek. While Saturday may see a few isolated showers south of I-20, most of the region can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. Mother's Day Sunday is shaping up to be the weekend’s highlight, featuring highs in the 80s and only a minimal risk of a pop-up storm.



After a cooler and drier end to the workweek, North Georgia is heading into Mother’s Day weekend with improving weather and only spotty storm chances.

Metro Atlanta Mother's Day forecast

What they're saying:

"We’ll stay dry today with some in-and-out cloud cover," said FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Laurann Robinson. "It’ll be a bit cooler than average, with highs in the lower to middle 70s, but still pretty nice overall."

As we move into Saturday, a few showers and isolated storms will return, but not for everyone. "Most of the activity is going to fall along and south of the I-20 corridor," Robinson said. "If you’re farther north, you’re likely not only going to stay dry, but you might even get some sunshine." Any morning showers should taper off by midday, with clearing skies expected into Saturday afternoon and evening.

Sunday is shaping up to be the best day of the weekend, despite a small chance for a pop-up storm. "We’re going to see actually a good amount of sunshine," Robinson said. "Maybe some hit-or-miss showers and storms, but all in all, Sunday is not looking too bad." Highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s, making it feel like late spring again. While a stray shower is possible, the day is not expected to be a washout.

"We’re not looking for anything that will completely ruin Mother’s Day plans," Robinson added. "Maybe a raindrop here or there, but you’ll also see some sun peeking through the clouds."

Rain needed in Georgia

Local perspective:

The occasional showers could be beneficial, especially with drought conditions still lingering across parts of Georgia. Robinson noted that the moisture could help outdoor plants following a recent dry stretch. Looking ahead to next week, the forecast remains warm and sunny with highs continuing to climb.