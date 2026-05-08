Multi-vehicle crash shuts down lanes of I-285NB in Smyrna area

The Brief A crash involving a semi-truck and six other vehicles shut down all northbound lanes of I-285 in Cobb County during the morning commute. One lane has since reopened, but traffic delays stretched for several miles near Cobb Parkway and Highway 41. Hazmat crews responded to a reported fuel spill, and officials said there are preliminary reports of injuries.



Traffic slowly began moving again a short time ago on northbound Interstate 285 in Cobb County after a multi-vehicle crash shut down all lanes during the morning commute.

What we know:

Authorities said the crash happened between Cobb Parkway and Highway 41 and involved a semi-truck and six other vehicles. The crash initially shut down all lanes, but one lane reopened a short time later. However, there are still significant delays in the area and traffic was backed up for several miles as of 7:15 a.m.

Hazmat crews were called to the scene because of a reported fuel spill on the roadway.

Preliminary crash information indicates that there are injuries associated with the crash but no information has been released at this time by police or Georgia Department of Transportation officials.

The crash was initially reported shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Officials encouraged motorists to use alternate routes, including South Cobb Drive, Highway 41 and Interstate 75, while crews continued clearing the scene.

What we don't know:

The possible cause of the crash has not been released and the conditions of those injured is currently unknown.

FOX 5 Atlanta has sent a crew to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.