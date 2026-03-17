Georgia taxpayers to receive new state income tax rebates

The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp expected to sign bill approving one-time tax rebates. Payments include $250 for single filers, $375 for heads of household and $500 for married couples. Eligible taxpayers must have filed returns in both 2024 and 2025.



Georgia taxpayers will soon see extra money in their mailboxes or bank accounts as state leaders move forward with another round of income tax rebates.

Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to sign legislation authorizing the one-time payments, continuing a series of similar rebates issued in recent years. The payments will be distributed by the Georgia Department of Revenue.

Under the proposal, single filers would receive $250, while heads of household would get $375. Married couples filing jointly would receive $500.

To qualify, taxpayers must have filed state income tax returns in both 2024 and 2025. Officials say the rebates are part of an effort to return surplus funds to Georgia residents.

Once signed into law, the Department of Revenue will begin issuing payments either by direct deposit or mailed checks, though a specific timeline for distribution has not been announced.