Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
2
Freeze Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Union County, Greene County, Fayette County, Banks County, Chattooga County, South Fulton County, Walker County, Gilmer County, Dawson County, Hall County, Putnam County, Whitfield County, Heard County, Pickens County, Oconee County, Clarke County, Towns County, Cobb County, Carroll County, Meriwether County, Douglas County, Floyd County, Morgan County, Madison County, Jasper County, Dade County, Rockdale County, Barrow County, DeKalb County, Gwinnett County, Oglethorpe County, Lamar County, Forsyth County, White County, Lumpkin County, Polk County, Murray County, Butts County, Coweta County, Catoosa County, Cherokee County, Bartow County, Pike County, Jackson County, Walton County, Gordon County, Upson County, Newton County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Troup County, Henry County, North Fulton County, Fannin County, Paulding County, Haralson County

Georgia taxpayers to receive new state income tax rebates

By
Published  March 17, 2026 8:24am EDT
Georgia Politics
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Gov. Brian Kemp expected to sign bill approving one-time tax rebates.
    • Payments include $250 for single filers, $375 for heads of household and $500 for married couples.
    • Eligible taxpayers must have filed returns in both 2024 and 2025.

ATLANTA - Georgia taxpayers will soon see extra money in their mailboxes or bank accounts as state leaders move forward with another round of income tax rebates.

Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to sign legislation authorizing the one-time payments, continuing a series of similar rebates issued in recent years. The payments will be distributed by the Georgia Department of Revenue.

Under the proposal, single filers would receive $250, while heads of household would get $375. Married couples filing jointly would receive $500.

To qualify, taxpayers must have filed state income tax returns in both 2024 and 2025. Officials say the rebates are part of an effort to return surplus funds to Georgia residents.

Once signed into law, the Department of Revenue will begin issuing payments either by direct deposit or mailed checks, though a specific timeline for distribution has not been announced.

The Source

  • Information provided by Gov. Kemp's office and Department of Revenue. 

Georgia PoliticsGeorgiaNewsInstastories