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Fundraisers raising money for Athens triple shooting victims

By
Published  March 17, 2026 8:23am EDT
Athens-Clarke County
FOX 5 Atlanta
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Clayton Adams (left) and  Dylan Bentley (right) (Credit: Family)

The Brief

    • Community members are rallying behind the victims of a Saturday morning triple shooting on North Jackson Street that claimed two lives.
    • Police have taken 22-year-old Mark Desousa into custody; he now faces charges of malice murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple GoFundMe accounts have been created to support the victims of Saturday's triple shooting in downtown Athens.

The backstory:

The shooting happened on North Jackson Street around 2:20 a.m., according to police. Clayton Adams, 22, of Hull, died at the scene. A second victim, 19-year-old Dylan Bentley, died Sunday at the hospital. Family members identify the third victim as Landon Skinner, 20, who remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Mark Desousa, 22, of Jefferson (Credit: Clarke County Sheriff's Office)

Police arrested Mark Desousa, 22, of Jefferson, in connection with the deadly shooting. Desousa faces charges of malice murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

What we know:

According to Skinner's mom, Shanna Roe, he does not have insurance, and medical bills are already piling up. She said she is remaining by his side at the hospital and is hoping to raise money to cover those costs.

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Another fundraiser is raising money for Clayton Adams' funeral expenses. His family says he will be remembered for the kindness and bravery he showed in his last moments as he tried to help during the shooting—an act his family says ended up costing him his life.

FOX 5's Larry Spruill spoke with Adams' family on Saturday following the shooting. They said he was the type of person who would help anybody if they needed it. 

Both fundraisers are currently aiming to raise $10,000.

The Source: The information about the victims in this story came from GoFundMe. The information on the shooting came from previous FOX 5 reporting. 

Athens-Clarke CountyNewsCrime and Public Safety