Grandfather killed in Oconee crash involving ambulance, family says

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The Brief A Monroe man was killed on Sunday night after an ambulance struck a disabled vehicle in Oconee County. Officials said the ambulance struck a disabled vehicle, pinning two people under the emergency vehicle. The man died, while the second person was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.



A grandfather from Monroe is dead, and his grandson is fighting for his life after a Northeast Georgia Medical Center ambulance collided with a disabled vehicle in Oconee County on Sunday night.

What we know:

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash, which occurred around 9:53 p.m. on Atlanta Highway, just east of Whitehead Road.

Investigators learned that John Carter Martin had stopped his maroon Ford F150 to help the driver of a disabled Toyota Camry.

Martin pulled in front of the Camry in the westbound lane facing east.

Crash pins two people under ambulance

Both drivers were outside their vehicles, working on the Camry, when a westbound ambulance struck it.

The impact caused all three vehicles to travel onto the north shoulder of the road, and left Martin and the Camry driver pinned under the ambulance.

Martin died on the scene, while the other trapped driver was rushed to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Family remembers beloved grandfather

What they're saying:

Jennifer Martinez told FOX 5 that Martin was her father and that he had stopped to help her 17-year-old son, Conner Schoon, a junior at Winder-Barrow High School.

Schoon said that both he and Carter had their hazard lights on and had pulled over far enough that traffic could pass.

Schoon has since been transferred to Arthur M. Blank Children's Hospital in Atlanta, where he underwent surgery to help control the bleeding.

Martinez said her son has suffered internal bleeding, a broken left clavicle and multiple lacerations, but remains stable.

Martinez is asking the community for prayers as her son recovers. She said when he awoke, he kept asking, "Where is papa?"

"He was a great man in everyday," Martinez said about her father.

Charges pending in GSP investigation

What we don't know:

A Georgia State Patrol spokesperson said an investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

It is unclear who will be charged in connection with the crash.