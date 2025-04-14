Attorneys to announce settlement over Marjorie Taylor Greene's ex-husband's verbal harassment of Muslim women

The Brief Lawyers for three Muslim women who were harassed by the ex-husband of the U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene have reached a settlement with the lawmaker's former spouse over the incident. The incident, captured on the Muslim holiday of Eid ul Fitr, shows Greene shouting offensive remarks at a group of women wearing hijabs from a Tesla Cybertruck, sparking widespread outrage. Greene has previously publicly and privately apologized for his statements and said he hoped the women would forgive him.



Lawyers for three Muslim women harassed by the ex-husband of the U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene while praying will announce details of a settlement between the lawmaker's former spouse and the women on Monday.

The verbal attack was caught on camera and quickly spread online.

The backstory:

The confrontation occurred in late March at the Avalon mall in Alpharetta. The three women, who were wearing hijabs, had pulled into a quiet area of the parking lot to pray when the altercation unfolded.

"We came here just to enjoy some desserts," Nesrine, one of the victims, said. "It was time for one of the prayers to end, so we wanted to make sure we reached it. We set our carpet up, our prayer rug, right next to our car in an empty parking spot tucked away in the corner."

Three Muslim women said they were verbally attacked by a stranger in Alpharetta while praying. (FOX 5)

The video shows a man leaning out of a Tesla Cybertruck and directing hateful comments at a group of women, including telling them to "go back to their country."

The video prompted outrage from community members and civil rights organizations.

In early April, Perry Greene apologized at the women's place of worship in Johns Creek during Friday prayer services. Greene met privately with the women, who had requested a public apology after the incident drew widespread attention.

What they're saying:

"I just wanted them to know I humbly apologize to them because nobody should be treated that way, and that’s not the way to treat anyone with differences," Greene said. "Hopefully they find it in their hearts to forgive me, and we shouldn’t allow that in our society."

Attorney Ali Awad, who is working with the victims, said Greene has expressed interest in making a donation to a nonprofit combating Islamophobia.

"He has entertained the idea of issuing a donation to a nonprofit battling Islamophobia. Our goal here is education. We do not kick people while they are down," Awad said. "We chose to take the high ground today. We chose peace. We chose to allow Mr. Greene to come to the community and issue an apology directly to the family."

Greene did not answer questions from the media following the apology.

The other side:

Supporters say they are choosing peace but want the encounter to be a teaching moment.

Azka Mahmood, executive director of the Georgia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said the incident is part of a troubling trend.

"Since the genocide in Gaza began, CAIR Georgia has recorded a 250% increase in anti-Muslim incidents in Georgia alone," Mahmood said.

She said the incident highlighted the urgent need for continued community education against harassment.

What's next:

CAIR-Georgia and Ali Awad's CEO Lawyer Firm will hold a press conference at Masjid Jafar at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the settlement.

At the press conference, the three Muslim women will discuss the incident.

Alpharetta police are not filing charges against Greene for the incident, saying in a statement that "in our community all speech is protected - even the speech we may not agree with."