West Nile virus detected in Atlanta mosquitoes: Health officials take action

The Fulton County Board of Health has confirmed new positive samples for West Nile virus in mosquitoes collected this week from three areas of Atlanta.

What we know:

The positive tests came from mosquito traps placed in the northwest, northeast, and southwest quadrants of the city, according to a statement released Friday. Environmental health staff with the Board of Health are coordinating with pest control vendors to treat the affected areas.

Officials have begun notifying residents near the positive test sites and are urging the public to eliminate standing water around their homes to prevent mosquito breeding.

What you can do:

Residents are also reminded to follow the "5 Ds" of mosquito prevention:

Dusk/Dawn: Avoid outdoor activities at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

Dress: Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants to reduce exposed skin.

DEET: Use insect repellent containing DEET on exposed skin.

Drain: Remove standing water in buckets, barrels, flowerpots, tarps and other containers.

Doors: Ensure window and door screens are intact to prevent mosquitoes from entering the home. Trimming or removing overgrown grass and weeds is also recommended.

More information is available at www.fultoncountyboh.com or on social media @FultonHealth.