West Nile virus: 2 new cases confirmed in Fulton County mosquito traps

The Brief Fulton County health officials have confirmed two new cases of West Nile virus found in mosquito traps around the county. So far, positive cases have been reported in mosquito traps in northwest and southeast Atlanta as well as Hapeville. There have been 49 West Nile cases so far this year, with 25 of those considered neuroinvasive.



What we know:

The two positive tests come less than a week after officials confirmed the virus in mosquito traps in Hapeville and northwest Atlanta.

Fulton County health officials said they will work with a mosquito control vendor to eliminate mosquitoes in the areas where the virus was detected.

How you can prevent the spread of West Nile

What you can do:

The BOH offered 5 "Ds" to prevent mosquito bites and breeding:

Dusk/Dawn – Avoid dusk and dawn activities during the summer when mosquitoes are most active.

Dress – Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants to reduce the amount of exposed skin.

DEET – Cover exposed skin with an insect repellent containing DEET, which is the most effective repellent against mosquito bites.

Drain - Empty any containers holding standing water like buckets, barrels, flowerpots and tarps because they are breeding grounds for virus-carrying mosquitoes.

Doors – Make sure doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly and fix torn or damaged screens to keep mosquitoes out of the house. Also, trim or remove overgrown grass or weeds.

(Fulton County Board of Health)

What is West Nile?

Dig deeper:

West Nile virus disease is caused by a virus that is found in the United States and many other places in the world, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is transmitted to humans most often through mosquitoes. People become infected with the virus when mosquitoes feed on infected birds and then bite people.

About 2 in 10 people infected with West Nile virus develop symptoms, which can include fever and swelling of the brain. About one in 10 people who develop severe symptoms die. There have been 49 West Nile cases so far this year, with 25 of those considered neuroinvasive. The virus has been reported in 15 states, including one case in Georgia's Muscogee County.

West Nile virus was first reported in the U.S. in 1999 in New York. It gradually spread across the country. In 2003, there were nearly 10,000 cases.