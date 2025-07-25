Deadly four-vehicle crash on Fulton Industrial Boulevard claims two lives

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A crash along Fulton Industrial Boulevard closes both directions of traffic near Robinson Drive on July 25, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief A four-vehicle crash on Fulton Industrial Boulevard resulted in two fatalities, with the incident occurring around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection with Robinson Drive. Both directions of Fulton Industrial Boulevard are closed as investigators work to determine the cause of the collision. Authorities advise drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes; no further details about the victims or vehicles have been disclosed.



A crash involving four vehicles killed two people Friday afternoon and shut down both directions of Fulton Industrial Boulevard, according to police.

What we know:

The South Fulton Police Department said officers responded to the scene just after 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Fulton Industrial Boulevard and Robinson Drive. Two individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

Both northbound and southbound lanes remained closed while investigators work to determine what caused the deadly collision. The highway has since reopened.

What we don't know:

No additional information about the victims or the vehicles involved has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.