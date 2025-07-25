Deadly four-vehicle crash on Fulton Industrial Boulevard claims two lives
A crash along Fulton Industrial Boulevard closes both directions of traffic near Robinson Drive on July 25, 2025. (FOX 5)
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A crash involving four vehicles killed two people Friday afternoon and shut down both directions of Fulton Industrial Boulevard, according to police.
What we know:
The South Fulton Police Department said officers responded to the scene just after 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Fulton Industrial Boulevard and Robinson Drive. Two individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.
Both northbound and southbound lanes remained closed while investigators work to determine what caused the deadly collision. The highway has since reopened.
What we don't know:
No additional information about the victims or the vehicles involved has been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The South Fulton Police Department, through a contracted third-party public relations firm, provided the details for this article.