Ex-husband of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene apologizes to Muslim women

The Brief Perry Greene, ex-husband of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, publicly apologized Friday after being identified as the man seen harassing Muslim women in a viral video filmed in Alpharetta. The incident, captured Sunday, shows Greene shouting offensive remarks at a group of women wearing hijabs from a Tesla Cybertruck, sparking widespread outrage. CAIR-Georgia, which hosted the press conference, emphasized the need for community education and action to combat Islamophobia and protect visibly Muslim individuals.



The man caught on camera shouting offensive remarks at a group of Muslim women in Alpharetta issued a public apology Friday afternoon during a press conference organized by the Georgia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Georgia), following backlash over the now-viral video.

PREVIOUS STORY: Caught on camera: Man hurls insults at Muslim women praying in Alpharetta

The incident, which took place Sunday, shows the man leaning out of a Tesla Cybertruck and directing hateful comments at a group of women wearing hijabs. The video quickly spread online, prompting outrage from community members and civil rights organizations.

The man who yelled at the women has been identified as Perry Greene, the ex-husband of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The pair were married in August of 1995 and share 3 children.

Perry Greene reportedly filed for divorce after 27 years of marriage to MTG because their marriage was "irretrivably broken," according to People magazine. The divorce was finalized on Dec. 22, 2022.

The video has stirred renewed conversations around Islamophobia and public safety for visibly Muslim women. CAIR-Georgia officials say the incident highlights the urgent need for continued community education and action against hate-based harassment.