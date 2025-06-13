Clayton County Jail employee arrested for smuggling contraband to inmate

The Brief LaPorsha Williams, a Clayton County Jail employee, was arrested for smuggling a cellphone charger to inmate Rodricus Gonzalezz Martin, hidden in a cereal box. Surveillance footage captured Williams delivering the contraband, and voice recordings revealed the exchange was pre-planned due to a personal relationship dating back to high school. Jail Administrator Major Michael Johnson expressed concern over staff smuggling contraband, emphasizing vigilance and warning that those involved will be caught and face charges.



A Clayton County Jail employee was arrested Thursday morning during roll call after investigators say she smuggled contraband to an inmate with whom she had a personal relationship.

What we know:

LaPorsha Williams, 38, a security specialist at the jail since March, is facing three felony charges for allegedly delivering a cellphone charger to inmate Rodricus Gonzalezz Martin. Authorities say the device was hidden inside a cereal box and dropped into a trash can in Housing Unit 7 earlier this week.

"She brought in contraband, i.e. a cellphone charger to an inmate," said Clayton County Jail Administrator Major Michael Johnson. He said Williams was caught on surveillance video "bringing a box into a specific housing unit, dropping it in the trash can and then leaving."

Johnson said the relationship between Williams and Martin dates back to high school. Investigators uncovered voice recordings between the two, revealing that the exchange had been planned in advance.

What they're saying:

In one recording, Martin is heard instructing Williams:

"Who is going to get it for you? I was asking you."

"You know how you come down here!? Just throw it in the trash can and I will have someone come get it."

The major, who took over as jail commander about a month ago, said inmates began reporting that contraband was being smuggled in by staff.

"It is very concerning because we are in the care and custody of 1,800+ inmates," Johnson said. "To think that they’ll do something at this level, to where they’re bringing in contraband and or harming in any way the people that are in our custody — it’s very concerning on all levels."

Johnson emphasized that Williams’ position in the jail’s tower should not have involved any contact with inmates. Both she and Martin now face criminal charges.

"Know that we are watching," Johnson warned. "Know that if you’re bringing it into our facility, you may get by today but we’re still watching. We’re gonna catch you. If you want to be an inmate with the rest of them, then continue what you’re doing."

What we don't know:

It is not clear if Williams has retained legal representation.