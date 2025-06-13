Woman, young girl gunned down in DeKalb County; Manhunt underway

The Brief Two females, including a 5-year-old girl, were shot and killed in a domestic-related incident at a DeKalb County apartment; the suspect is still at large. The suspect fled on foot, prompting a manhunt; police confirmed the adult victim and suspect were known to each other. DeKalb County Police emphasize firearm safety, distributing free gun locks to prevent impulsive acts of violence.



Two females, including a 5-year-old girl, were shot and killed inside a DeKalb County apartment Friday afternoon in what police believe was a domestic-related incident. The suspect remains at large.

What we know:

The shooting occurred around 2:49 p.m. at The Forest at Columbia Apartments, located at 2505 Columbia Drive. Officers with the DeKalb County Police Department arrived to find an adult female and a young girl suffering from gunshot wounds — one to the head and one to the arm — and immediately attempted lifesaving measures.

"Both victims succumbed to their injuries on scene," said Officer Elise Wells. "This is something that is completely senseless. Not only do we have two lives tragically lost, but one of them, a child who was just getting started."

Authorities said others were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting but were not physically harmed. Police have not confirmed the relationship between the two victims or their specific connection to the suspect, though they said it was not a random act.

"We do know it’s a domestic incident and that the suspect and the adult victim were known to each other," Wells said.

What we don't know:

The suspect fled the scene on foot, and a manhunt is underway. Investigators have not released a description or confirmed the identity of the person being sought.

"This is something our officers have to handle every day," Wells said, noting that many of them are parents themselves. "We also have our victim advocates who respond to help families through something so tragic."

What you can do:

Wells emphasized that the department distributes free gun locks at all precincts in hopes of encouraging firearm safety and preventing impulsive acts of violence.

"Any instance of a life lost to gunfire like this is just unacceptable," she said. "We encourage people to take a breath and secure their firearms. Sometimes that pause can give you a second to rethink your decision."

What's next:

The investigation remains active, and more details are expected as they become available.