16-year-old killed, another injured in Atlanta shootout

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was killed and another teen wounded in a shootout following an altercation between two groups of juveniles in southwest Atlanta. The deceased teen was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound, while the other teen was wounded in the buttocks and transported to the hospital in stable condition. Police are investigating the incident, including potential gang involvement, and are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses.



A 16-year-old boy was killed and another teen wounded in a shootout between two teenagers following an altercation Wednesday evening in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of Campbellton Road SW near the intersection of Oakland Drive.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found one 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, police said.

Police swarm the intersection of Campbellton Road and Oakland Drive after a double shooting on May 28, 2025. (FOX 5)

A second 16-year-old boy was also located at the scene with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. He was alert, conscious and breathing when he was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Both teens reportedly lived along the same street, but investigators have not disclosed what led to the initial confrontation.

What they're saying:

According to Atlanta Police Homicide Commander Andrew Smith, the shooting occurred after an altercation between two groups of juveniles.

"One was shot. The one that was shot then produced a handgun, returning fire, striking and killing the decedent," Smith told reporters during a briefing at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police said they are still working to determine whether the shooting was gang-related, though gang investigators were on site. Smith also said detectives were interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video to piece together the circumstances.

The investigation remains ongoing.