Teen critically injured in shooting at DeKalb County neighborhood

A teenager has been rushed to the hospital after an overnight shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood just north of Covington Highway.

What we know:

FOX 5 cameras spotted multiple officers blocking off the scene along Glen Ridge Bend as investigators canvassed the area.

While details about the situation remain limited, authorities have confirmed that a teenage male was shot and is in critical condition.

A woman at the scene said that her nephew had been shot, but she did not give his name.

The scene on Glen Ridge Bend (FOX 5)

The road was shut down for hours while crews gathered evidence. It has since been reopened.

What they're saying:

A neighbor told FOX 5 that he and his fiancé were woken up around 2 a.m. to the sound of gunshots in the area.

After hearing a second round of gunshots, the man went outside to see what was going on. Shortly afterward, he heard police sirens and a "woman wailing."

The man said he has heard gunfire in the neighborhood before but "never that close."

What we don't know:

Officials have not shared any details about the shooting or any information about potential suspects.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.