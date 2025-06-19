Children's burial site discovered at Decatur's Legacy Park, work paused

The Brief Construction at Legacy Park was halted after crews discovered an unmarked burial site linked to a 19th-century orphanage. Ground-penetrating radar revealed 33 graves, including 22 children and eight infants. Decatur city leaders will reroute the multi-use path and create a memorial to honor those buried at the site.



City officials in Decatur are taking steps to preserve an unmarked burial site uncovered during construction at Legacy Park, once the grounds of a 19th-century orphanage.

What we know:

Crews working on the new multi-use path recently paused construction after discovering the burial site. The Georgia State Historic Preservation Office requested an immediate halt to further work while the area was assessed.

According to Decatur Assistant City Manager for Public Works Cara Scharer, ground-penetrating radar (GPR) confirmed the presence of 33 burials — including 22 children and eight infants.

What they're saying:

"The GPR survey was conducted to assess the feasibility of the path using the design data to propose a design closer to the road," Sharer said during a city meeting.

What's next:

In response to the findings, the city plans to shift the path’s design to avoid disturbing the burial site. Officials also announced that they will lead efforts to create a memorial honoring those laid to rest there.