Groundbreaking for Phase 2 of affordable housing in Decatur

A new chapter in affordable housing is underway in Decatur as city officials marked the beginning of Phase Two of The Village at Legacy with a groundbreaking ceremony held Wednesday.

What we know:

The housing development represents Decatur’s first ground-up residential community for local families in decades. City leaders say it’s a major step forward in addressing the need for accessible housing options within the city limits.

Phase One of the project saw the successful completion of 66 affordable units. Phase Two will mirror that effort, adding another 66 units to the development, according to Decatur Housing Authority.

What's next:

Once completed, The Village at Legacy will provide a total of 132 affordable homes, helping to meet growing demand for housing among working families in the area.