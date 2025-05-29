Tennessee man sentenced to 20 years for attempting to have sex with Georgia child

article

Brandon James McGarvey-Rogers pleaded guilty in a Catoosa County courtroom on Wednesday.

What we know:

According to prosecutors, McGarvey-Rogers used Snapchat to send sexually explicit images and messages to his 14-year-old victim.

Despite the teen telling him their age, officials say he continued to send explicit messages as well as a picture of his penis.

The child reported the interaction to the Ringgold Police Department, which started an investigation that led to his identification and arrest.

During questioning, officials say that McGarvey-Rogers admitted to knowing the victim's age and asking the child for sex.

What they're saying:

"Parents need to know that when you give a child a phone, you don’t give the child access to the world, you give the world access to your child. Evil does exist and it is coming into our homes to steal innocence," District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller said. I’m proud to stand in the gap with our law enforcement partners to protect Catoosa’s kids. Ringgold Police Department and the East Ridge Police Department did an incredible job on this case."

What's next:

Following his guilty plea, a Catoosa County Superior Court judge sentenced McGarvey-Rogers to 20 years with 7 to serve.

Once he's released, he will be required to spend the rest of the time on probation under strict sex offender conditions.