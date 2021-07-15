'We struggle everyday': Family of murdered Oconee Co. clerk hopeful $50,000 reward will lead to arrest

Authorities have raised the reward to $50,000 for the arrest of the gunman who murdered a store clerk.

Its been nearly four months since a gunman shot and killed 23-year-old Elijah Wood inside a gas station in Oconee County.

Investigators said they've questioned dozens of people but the killer is still on the run.

Wood's brother-in-law, Tripp Lemmonds said he wishes the killer would just turn themself in. The sheriff admits this is a difficult case saying investigators have questioned 43 people of interest, executed 12 search warrants, and conducted countless interviews.

"It still hurts as much today as it did the morning of the murder," Lemmonds explained.

Every day, Lemmonds has to drive by the RaceTrac on Macon Highway.

It forces him to relive the heartbreaking loss.

"I can't stop at this store. I don't go in this store anymore because when I stopped here, Elijah was always here. Elijah always comes out and talks to me at the pumps," Lemmonds said.

Next week marks four months since the 23-year-old was murdered inside the store.

The gunman dressed in all black wearing a hoodie, face mask, and yellow and black gloves is still out on the street.

"We're really frustrated because we haven't gotten that lead that they need to bring the person in so that's really frustrating because we didn't plan for Elijah to be murdered. It happened," Lemmondssaid.

A murder that loved ones hope a $50,000 reward will finally convince someone to turn the killer in.

The FBI, RaceTrac, and other agencies contributed to the fund.

"To not have the resolution of the person caught is really hard to swallow," Lemmonds detailed.

Surveillance video that shows a car spotted the night Wood was killed driving in the area.

Investigators think it may be connected to this case.

"It's in a bad spot because a lot of traffic can blow through here going from the bottom to the top of Georgia to the left or right of Georgia."

Lemmonds said volunteers have distributed thousands of flyers have as far as North Carolina and Alabama.

"Once sentenced, then we'll have some relief of it and then there can be some forgiveness because we are a godly family," Lemmonds.

