Sketch of suspect released in Oconee County RaceTrac clerk killing

The Oconee County sheriff’s office released a sketch Friday of a suspect connected to the deadly shooting of a RaceTrac gas station employee.

Elijah Wood, 23, was working the overnight shift at the RaceTrac located in the 7900 block of Macon Highway on Friday, March 19. A masked gunman walked into the store, pointed his handgun at Wood, and pulled the trigger around 1:40 a.m., investigators said.

Oconee County deputies initially released video of the masked shooter. In the video, a man was seen wearing all black and armed with a handgun.

Through analysis, officials believe the suspect is between 5-feet-10-inches tall and 6-feet tall with an athletic build. The suspect in the sketch is also described as African American, Hispanic, Indian, or Biracial, in his ealry 30's, and is right-handed.

In July, officials increased their reward for information to help them solve the case to $50,000.

Anyone with information about this case should call the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at (706) 769-3945.

